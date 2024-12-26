Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple says it doesn’t want to make its own search engine and wants to continue its partnership with Google.

Instead of developing a competing search engine, Apple integrates Google Search as the default option on iOS devices.

This strategy has proven lucrative—Apple reportedly earned $20 billion from this partnership in 2022 alone.

Apple’s view on this partnership has been investigated as the company seeks involvement in Google’s impending US antitrust trial regarding online search dominance.

Here’s why Apple isn’t developing its own search engine

According to Reuters, Apple wants to testify to defend its revenue-sharing agreement with Google, arguing that it cannot rely on Google to safeguard its mutual interests in court.

Court documents reveal insights from Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services, explaining why Apple has opted not to pursue its search engine.

Cue cited several reasons, including cost and resources, lack of expertise, and privacy concerns.

Building a search engine would require billions of dollars and years of development, diverting critical resources away from Apple’s other growth priorities, including capital and talent.

Moreover, Apple lacks the specialized workforce and operational resources to develop and sustain a competitive search business.

Besides this, the search market is evolving rapidly due to artificial intelligence, making the endeavor financially and technologically uncertain.

Apple would likely need to sell targeted ads to compete effectively, which conflicts with its priority on user privacy.

Cue emphasized that discontinuing the agreement with Google would significantly impact Apple’s ability to deliver high-quality products to its users.

He has requested that the court allow Apple to present witnesses to defend its position in the trial, highlighting the importance of this partnership for Apple’s business strategy and user experience.

The court’s decision on Apple’s participation will determine whether it can continue benefiting from its collaboration with Google, which represents a significant portion of Apple’s services revenue.

