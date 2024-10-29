Redesigned Mac Mini with M4, M4 Pro chip leaks ahead of launch

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

As promised, Apple has begun its “exciting week of Mac announcements,” kicking off with the M4 iMac and new Magic accessories with USB-C upgrades and colors.

In addition, Apple has also rolled out the stable version of iOS/iPadOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1 with Apple Intelligence.

Apple is expected to announce more Mac products this week, including a redesigned version of the Mac Mini in addition to the new iMac.

However, it looks like we may not have to wait for the official announcement to get our first look at the device and the yet-to-be-announced M4 Pro chip.

Amazon has slipped out an M4 iMac comparison page, which was likely a mistake. The page includes a sneak peek at the new Mac Mini’s compact design.

Sneak peek at the new M4 Mac Mini’s specs

Image: Amazon via MacRumors

As expected, the comparison page was promptly removed from the listing after a few minutes, leading us to believe it was authentic. However, we were able to get our hands on the comparison chart, courtesy of MacRumors.

According to the chart, the redesigned Mac Mini will have an M4 Pro variant, which was revealed for the first time.

The chart also confirms the M4 Mac Mini’s optimum configuration of up to 14-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 64GB RAM, and 8TB SSD.

The image also shows two USB-C ports at the front and what looks like a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In contrast, the M2 Pro Mac Mini’s optimum configuration was a 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU and 32GB RAM.

In addition, the listing shows that the new M4 Mac Mini will support Apple Intelligence features, which isn’t surprising.

We expect Apple to make the official announcement sometime this week, maybe on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The leaked chart also suggests that there will be no Mac Studio update this week, which was also expected.

