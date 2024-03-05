Having a tablet is absolutely awesome, but it can be a nightmare if you want to squeeze in any writing, whether for work or fun.

Thankfully, if you have an iPad Pro 11-inch or an iPad Air, you can get the Apple Magic Keyboard on sale right now.

The Apple Magic Keyboard is usually $299, but for now, it’s available for $259 at Amazon. That’s the best price we’ve seen in months!

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Air $299.00 $259.00 The Apple Magic Keyboard is a great addition for anyone with the right iPad model. Having sleek backlit keys will make it so much easier to type emails. What We Like: Has a super sleek design.

It's very easy to connect to your tablet.

If you own an iPad, you absolutely need this. Here’s why

Any tablet is better with a keyboard if you have to do any work, and the iPad is no different, no matter how awesome the device is.

The Magic Keyboard, however, is a fantastic addition because it’s not only slim and light but an absolute pleasure to type on.

Pairing is as easy as breathing

Unlike most Bluetooth or wireless devices, the Magic Keyboard doesn’t need to be paired to connect to your iPad. Instead, you can attach it to your iPad and start typing.

This feature is very convenient if you switch from using your fingers to using an app and then need to attach the keyboard to write an email quickly.

Another cool thing about this keyboard is its design. In fact, it features a floating cantilever, so your tablet isn’t resting on the table but above it. You can then easily adjust the viewing angle to suit your specific needs.

Does it work with all iPads?

The Apple Magic Keyboard is compatible with iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th gen) and iPad Air (4th and 5th gen), so if you have a different model, this one won’t work.

So go ahead and take advantage of this deal for the Apple Magic Keyboard while the discount is still active.

