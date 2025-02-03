Apple reportedly pulls the plug on its AR smartglasses project

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple has reportedly canceled its N107 project, an initiative to develop a more affordable pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses.

The device was designed to resemble a conventional pair of glasses while incorporating built-in displays.

Unlike the Apple Vision Pro, the N107 was envisioned as a lightweight, lower-cost alternative, eliminating the need for a bulky head strap.

However, the project failed to meet Apple’s executive expectations, leading to its termination in late January.

Apple ends development of visionOS smart glasses

According to Bloomberg, the N107 glasses were designed with small projectors capable of displaying digital content within the wearer’s field of view.

This functionality would have made it possible for users to work within an augmented digital space, similar to the ultra-wide Mac display mirroring available on the Apple Vision Pro.

Apple aimed to provide an alternative for users who found the Vision Pro’s $3,500 price tag prohibitive. However, several technical challenges arose during development.

Initially, Apple’s developers wanted the N107 to function with an iPhone, making it a more accessible device for everyday users.

Unfortunately, the glasses required substantial processing power, leading to rapid battery drain on connected iPhones.

To mitigate this, Apple altered the design to require a persistent connection to a Mac, which could provide superior processing capabilities and a larger power source.

However, this design change failed to gain traction with Apple executives, who were not convinced of the product’s viability.

Beyond hardware concerns, the N107 project reportedly suffered from a lack of clear direction. The Apple Vision Products Group members expressed concerns that the device did not have a well-defined purpose.

Without a strong value proposition, the project became increasingly vulnerable to cancellation. Apple executives ultimately decided to terminate the project, joining a growing list of scrapped Apple initiatives.

In recent years, Apple has axed multiple high-profile projects. In February 2024, the company officially abandoned its ambitious Apple Car initiative, known internally as Project Titan.

The project had faced numerous delays and difficulties, and some employees reportedly referred to it as a “Titanic disaster.”

Apple also allegedly scrapped plans for a dedicated iPhone hardware subscription service, likely due to the success of the existing iPhone Upgrade Program.

However, the company is still working on a successor to the Apple Vision Pro, while competitors like Meta continue pushing forward with their own AR initiatives, such as Oakley-branded smart glasses expected to launch by 2027.

