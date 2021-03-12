AT&T has a cheaper, ad-supported version of HBO Max coming in June

HBO Max, which costs $14.99 a month, is one of the most expensive streaming services out there. To make things more enticing for new customers, AT&T announced that it’s launching a more affordable, ad-supported version of the app in June for users in the US.

At this point, not much is know about the ad-supported version of the app. There’s no mention of price or how often the service would display ads. The only thing we know at this point is that it’s coming sometime in June, and only users in the US will have access to it for now.

With AT&T introducing a cheaper version of the streaming service, this will surely usher in a wave of new users. The goal is to bring in between 120 million and 150 million subscribers to HBO Max and HBO by 2025, the company states in a press release. To compare apples to apples, Disney Plus just passed the 100 million subscribers mark. Netflix, on the other hand, has surpassed the 200 million mark.

AT&T says its plans is to finish out 2021 with between 67 and 70 million subscribers to its HBO products worldwide. If the monthly price of its new ad-supported service is right, they should have no problem getting at that number.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: