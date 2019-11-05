Deals
Aukey is hooking up KnowTechie readers with 50% off its new Omni-Power Charging line
With this new Omni-Power technology, Aukey’s new devices can charge an iPhone 11 from 0 to 65% in 30 minutes.
It’s no secret; we’re huge fans of Aukey here at KnowTechie. They make reliable products at affordable prices, and we wouldn’t think twice about recommending their stuff. Recently, the company announced a new line of charging products called Omni-Power Charing, and they’re offering KnowTechie readers an exclusive 50% discount.
What exactly is Omi-Power? It’s basically a culmination of all the latest charging technologies bundled into one comprehensive charging solution. In other words, it charges your devices faster. Like, a whole lot faster. There’s a lot more stuff this line has to offer, so for the rest of the offerings, click here.
If this sounds like something you need in your life, Aukey is blessing KnowTechie readers with an exclusive 50% coupon code on the whole line Omni-Power charging products. Just enter code KNOWTECHIE at checkout, and you’re good to go. Here’s everything that’s up for grabs:
- $10.99 for 18W – PD Car Charger (50% off – normally $17)
- $19.99 for 27W – PD Wall Charger (50% off – normally $40)
- $24.99 for 63W – Dual-Port PD Wall Charger (50% off – normally $53)
- $17.99 for 8000mAh – Wireless Charging Power Bank (50% off – normally $30)
- $27.99 for 100W – 4-in-1 USB-C Hub with Wireless Charging (50% off – normally $60)
- $7.99 for USB-C to C Cable (2m/6.6ft) (50% off – normally $16)
- $10.99 for USB-C to Lightning Cable (50% off – normally $16)
Again, to get these discounts, just enter promo code KNOWTECHIE at checkout. The coupon code will expire on November 30 so be sure to capitalize on this code sooner than later. With the holidays coming up, this coupon code will surely come in clutch for someone. Let’s hope that’s you.
More Deals:
- Dive into this complete Microsoft Excel & VBA bundle for just $30
- Somehow eBay is selling this Mophie 19,000mAh portable battery pack for just $23
- HelloTalk is a language-learning app that pairs you up with native speakers
- Get PureVPN for just $1.65 / month this Halloween
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.