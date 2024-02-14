Get more bang for your buck with $50 off Arlo’s outdoor camera

Listen up, because we’ve got a securi-TEA here, that’s too hot to ignore. The Arlo Essential XL Camera, usually going for a cool $149.99, has dropped its price tag to a tantalizing $99.99!

With 2K video capture, this nifty gadget offers a clear, deluxe view of your domain. Its wide viewing angle means no more blind spots. You’ll see everything, from your beloved petunia bed to that pesky squirrel trying to bury his acorns in it.

With such a deeply slashed price, it’s a safe bet that this deal won’t last long. So, click through for the details, and you’ll be well on your way to securing your home.

$50 off Arlo Essential XL Camera $99.99 The Arlo Essential XL Camera is an outdoor, wireless home security device that offers 2K video capture. It features two-way audio, and color night vision, and recognizes people, vehicles, and packages. The Arlo Essential XL Camera is usually $149.99, but it's $50 off right now. What We Like: Full high-definition video recording for clear, visible security details.

Color night vision to monitor important features in low-light situations.

Smart alerts for people, vehicles, and packages for proactive security measures. See at Best Buy See at Amazon

And oh, does this camera shine in the dark? Shooting in full color, Arlo Essential XL turns night into day with its color night vision. Finding your lost keys in the garden at midnight just got much easier!

Let’s talk brains and brawn.

It’s smart enough to ping you when a person, vehicle, or package is in view. And with a sturdy, weather-resistant body, it can brave heatwaves and snowstorms like the mailman but for keeping an eye on things at home.

Sudden midnight pizza craving, but don’t want to miss the gossip at the door? The two-way audio is your solution – you can chit-chat without skipping a bite. And with its 100% wireless design, setup is a breeze.

Remember, this is a limited-time offer. A deal too good to miss, right?

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home security – and your daily life – with the versatile Arlo Essential XL Camera.

