Bernie Sanders says he doesn’t agree with Twitter banning Trump from its platform

Bernie Sanders, America’s favorite uncle, says Trump shouldn’t be banned on Twitter.

Sure, he still thinks he’s “a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, a pathological liar, an authoritarian, somebody who doesn’t believe in the rule of law.” But he adds, “Yesterday it was Donald Trump who was banned, and tomorrow it could be somebody else who has a very different point of view.”

This all came out during “The Ezra Klein Show,” a podcast where Ezra Klein sat down with Sanders and discussed the Rescue Act, cancel culture, the filibuster, and more.

On the topic of social media platforms, Sanders said platforms like Facebook and Twitter should not allow “hate speech and conspiracy theories,” adding that the internet should not be used for “authoritarian purposes and insurrection.”

I have to agree with the Sands-man here, but it also kind of contradicts his statement about not agreeing with the Trump ban. I mean, we wouldn’t be talking about this if, uh, you know, insurrectionists never raided the United States Capitol. This is why Trump’s account was banned in the first place. Not because Twitter thought he was responsible for the uprising, but for the fact that he could spur more violence.

Senator Sanders stressed America must “preserve First Amendment rights without moving this country into a Big Lie mentality and conspiracy theories.” Well said.

