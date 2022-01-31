Deals
Best Buy is discounting a bunch of games you’ll actually want to play
If your game collection is looking a bit stale these days, do yourself and grab any of these games.
If you’re getting tired of playing the same old games over and over again, it’s time to give your game collection a fresh coat of paint. And if you have some extra scratch laying around, Best Buy is running a deal on a massive selection of games at some attractive prices.
There’s everything here. Whether it’s newly launched games or classic favorites like Skyrim or Breath of the Wild – there’s something here for everyone. Of course, if you don’t feel like reading the rest of this, you can find the complete list here. But we’ll list some of our favorites below:
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition: $30 (usually $60)
- Madden NFL 22 Standard Edition: $30 (usually $60)
- Marvel’s Avengers: $20 (usually $30)
- Battlefield 2042: $35 (usually $70)
Again, the deals above are just a small sample of games Best Buy is offering during its sale. For the full list, be sure to click on the button below. We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so we suggest checking out what’s up for grabs before Best Buy decides to yank these prices away.
