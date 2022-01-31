Best Buy is discounting a bunch of games you’ll actually want to play

If you’re getting tired of playing the same old games over and over again, it’s time to give your game collection a fresh coat of paint. And if you have some extra scratch laying around, Best Buy is running a deal on a massive selection of games at some attractive prices.

There’s everything here. Whether it’s newly launched games or classic favorites like Skyrim or Breath of the Wild – there’s something here for everyone. Of course, if you don’t feel like reading the rest of this, you can find the complete list here. But we’ll list some of our favorites below:

Again, the deals above are just a small sample of games Best Buy is offering during its sale. For the full list, be sure to click on the button below. We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so we suggest checking out what’s up for grabs before Best Buy decides to yank these prices away.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.