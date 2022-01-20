Far Cry 6 is down to just $23 right now for the PS5

Far Cry 6 launched early last month and its reviews seem to be mixed. People who have played the previous versions of the game seem torn on it while new players absolutely love the game. If you’re willing to give it a shot, Beset Buy has the game knocked down to just $23 right now for the PS5. It typically sells for $60.

If you haven’t played any games from the Far Cry series, they’re incredibly fun and they keep you busy for months at a time. The world is huge, the missions are endless, and you have an arsenal of weapons at your disposal, all of which can be customized to rein hell in this open-world environment.

For $23, you really can’t go wrong trying this game out at this price. We can promise you this, Far Cry 6 is not a game that will bore you out after a couple of weeks’ time. There’s always something to do. Give it a spin and judge for yourself.

And if you’re an Xbox owner and feeling left out, the game is discounted to $30, and it includes a free next-gen upgrade.

