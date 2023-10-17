Score big with Best Buy’s Member Exclusive month, now in full swing

It’s time to sit up and take notice. Best Buy is currently in the midst of its Member Exclusive Month, and it’s a bonanza of savings and deals for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members.

We’re halfway through October, but there’s still plenty of time to get in on the action. Members are enjoying access to deeper discounts and exclusive offers across a variety of events, whether they’re shopping online, via the Best Buy App, or in-store.

Best Buy Member Exclusive Month Best Buy's Member Exclusive Month, beginning October 1, provides My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members with exclusive savings on a wide range of products. The month-long event includes perks like a $50 promotional certificate for purchases over $500, increased trade-in value on tech items, and a whole lot more. What We Like: Members who spend $500 or more in October will receive a $50 promotional certificate for future Best Buy purchases.

There's an opportunity to get 10% more on the value of trade-ins for smartwatches or tablets.

Members will save 10% on Dyson products throughout October.

Early access to Black Friday deals is available for Plus and Total members from Oct. 27-29. See Offers KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Let’s talk about what’s on offer. If you’re in the market for a new TV, the LG 65″ Class 99 Series QNED Mini-LED 8K UHD Smart webOS TV has a hefty $700 discount for members. That’s a significant saving on a top-tier TV.

But maybe you’re after a computer upgrade. The Dell Inspiron 24″ Touch screen All-In-One Desktop and the HP Pavilion 32″ 4K UHD All-In-One are both offering substantial member-exclusive discounts.

And if you’re more about portability, the ASUS Vivobook 14″ Laptop is also part of the deal spree, with a cool $230 off for members.

In addition to these discounts, Best Buy is providing special rewards for spending, trade-in bonuses, savings on Dyson products, and discounts on installation services.

And don’t forget; members also get early access to Black Friday deals. Yes, you read that right. You get first dibs on the Black Friday deals before everyone else.

If you’re not a My Best Buy Plus or Total member yet, this might be the perfect time to consider joining. There’s still half a month left to take advantage of these deals.

Head over to BestBuy.com for more information. But remember, these deals won’t last forever, so make sure you act fast.

