Deals
The JBL Boombox 2 gets a gnarly $200 price cut, now $290
JBL’s discount price doesn’t even come close to this. So hurry, these will sell out fast.
The JBL Boombox 2, a speaker that’s as monstrous in sound as it is in size, is now available for just $289.95; that’s an insane 42% off, folks.
This beast of a boombox, usually priced at $500, is now $200 cheaper. That’s less money spent on a speaker and more money for your next impromptu beach party.
Remember when we featured this beast in our ‘Best JBL Speakers’ roundup? It was a no-brainer then, and it’s a no-brainer now. The JBL Boombox 2 is a party animal that’s ready to rock and roll, rain or shine.
The JBL Boombox 2 is a robust, portable speaker delivering powerful, club-like bass. Its design is practical with an iconic grip handle, and it boasts an impressive 24-hour battery life. With IPX7 waterproofing, it's suitable for any outdoor entertainment.
This isn’t just any old speaker, folks. This is a JBL Original Pro Sound powerhouse, pumping out the kind of bass that would make a club DJ green with envy. Okay, not really, but you get where I’m going with this.
Imagine having the power of a nightclub sound system in your hands, ready to bring the house down at your next backyard shindig. The funny part? We haven’t even dropped the bass yet.
This beast isn’t just about the bass. It’s also about the freedom to take your music anywhere.
With its iconic grip handle, the JBL Boombox 2 is as portable as they come
It’s like your own personal Hercules, ready to carry your tunes wherever the party takes you.
And let’s talk about longevity. This speaker has more stamina than a marathon runner, boasting an impressive 24 hours of playtime. That’s right; it can party all day and into the night, just like you (or at least the old you)
Did we mention it’s also waterproof? IPX7 waterproof, to be precise. Pool party? Bring it on. Sudden rainstorm? No problem. Beach bash? The JBL Boombox 2 laughs in the face of sand and sea.
So, what are you waiting for? Grab this deal before it’s gone, and let the JBL Boombox 2 be the life of your party. These are going to sell fast, so jump all over this while you still can.
The JBL Boombox 2 is a robust, portable speaker delivering powerful, club-like bass. Its design is practical with an iconic grip handle, and it boasts an impressive 24-hour battery life. With IPX7 waterproofing, it's suitable for any outdoor entertainment.
- Exceptional Sound Quality: The JBL Boombox 2 offers monstrous bass and clear, powerful sound that rivals professional audio systems.
- Unmatched Battery Life: With 24 hours of playtime, this speaker outlasts most portable speakers in the market.
- Weather-Resistant: Its IPX7 waterproof rating ensures it can withstand unexpected showers or beach parties, making it a versatile choice for outdoor enthusiasts.
Editors Recommendations:
- No monthly fees: get a 3-Yr Windscribe VPN Pro plan for $70
- We reviewed this standing desk and loved it – get it for $100 off
- Get smart and dry with Amazon’s favorite GoveeLife dehumidifier, now 30% off
- Get a $200 iTunes gift card for $164 and $100 for $84
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.
Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News
Deals of the Day
Powerful ideas in 15 minutes
Join now and start upleveling your small talk game. Get access to over 5,000 book titles alongside 20 million other readers.
Trusted by 80,000+ businesses globally.
Elevate your scheduling with Calendar.com, your ultimate team tool. Create custom time slots, share your unique link, and let contacts book meetings with ease.
Turn your Airtable or Google Sheets into modern business tools you need.
Softr lets you stop waiting for developers. Build software without devs. Blazingly fast. Trusted by 100,000+ teams worldwide. Stop waiting for developers..
Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day
We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more.