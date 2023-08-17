The JBL Boombox 2 gets a gnarly $200 price cut, now $290

The JBL Boombox 2, a speaker that’s as monstrous in sound as it is in size, is now available for just $289.95; that’s an insane 42% off, folks.

This beast of a boombox, usually priced at $500, is now $200 cheaper. That’s less money spent on a speaker and more money for your next impromptu beach party.

Remember when we featured this beast in our ‘Best JBL Speakers’ roundup? It was a no-brainer then, and it’s a no-brainer now. The JBL Boombox 2 is a party animal that’s ready to rock and roll, rain or shine.

This isn’t just any old speaker, folks. This is a JBL Original Pro Sound powerhouse, pumping out the kind of bass that would make a club DJ green with envy. Okay, not really, but you get where I’m going with this.

Imagine having the power of a nightclub sound system in your hands, ready to bring the house down at your next backyard shindig. The funny part? We haven’t even dropped the bass yet.

This beast isn’t just about the bass. It’s also about the freedom to take your music anywhere.

With its iconic grip handle, the JBL Boombox 2 is as portable as they come

It’s like your own personal Hercules, ready to carry your tunes wherever the party takes you.

Image: KnowTechie

And let’s talk about longevity. This speaker has more stamina than a marathon runner, boasting an impressive 24 hours of playtime. That’s right; it can party all day and into the night, just like you (or at least the old you)

Did we mention it’s also waterproof? IPX7 waterproof, to be precise. Pool party? Bring it on. Sudden rainstorm? No problem. Beach bash? The JBL Boombox 2 laughs in the face of sand and sea.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab this deal before it’s gone, and let the JBL Boombox 2 be the life of your party. These are going to sell fast, so jump all over this while you still can.

