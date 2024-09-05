The best PlayStation Plus deals you can score right now

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Gaming on a budget isn’t easy, especially when the latest and greatest titles seem to require a small fortune. Enter PlayStation Plus, Sony’s subscription service that can help keep your wallet from crying out in despair.

Whether you’re a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, there are deals and tiers to fit your needs.

Here’s a quick rundown of the best PlayStation Plus deals currently available and a quick history lesson o how the service has evolved over the years.

What’s New in PlayStation Plus?

Sony revamped its PlayStation Plus service in 2023, merging the previous PS Plus and PlayStation Now into a single, tiered service. This move aimed to simplify the subscription process while offering various options to cater to different gaming preferences.

There are three tiers available now:

PS Plus Essential : This tier is essentially the old PS Plus. For $10 a month, $25 for three months, or $80 for a year, you get online play, two monthly free games, cloud storage, and exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store.

: This tier is essentially the old PS Plus. For $10 a month, $25 for three months, or $80 for a year, you get online play, two monthly free games, cloud storage, and exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store. PS Plus Extra : At $15 a month, $40 for three months, or $135 for a year, this tier includes all Essential benefits plus access to a catalog of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games. Titles like “God of War,” “Horizon Zero Dawn,” and “Spider-Man” are part of this extensive library.

: At $15 a month, $40 for three months, or $135 for a year, this tier includes all Essential benefits plus access to a catalog of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games. Titles like “God of War,” “Horizon Zero Dawn,” and “Spider-Man” are part of this extensive library. PS Plus Premium: For those willing to splurge, the Premium tier costs $18 a month, $50 for three months, or $160 for a year. It includes all the benefits of the Essential and Extra tiers, plus access to over 700 games, including classics from the PS1, PS2, and PS3 eras. You also get time-limited game trials and cloud streaming options.

Image: KnowTechie

Current Deals

3-Month PS Plus Subscription for $36: CDKeys offers a 10% discount on a three-month standard subscription. While this isn’t the most cost-effective option long-term, it’s a great way to test the waters if you’re not ready to commit to a full-year.

12-Month PS Plus Subscription: Although there are no direct discounts on the 12-month subscription at the moment, it’s still a solid deal for those looking to dive into a plethora of games without breaking the bank. The yearly plan often works out cheaper per month compared to shorter terms. PlayStation Store Discounts: Besides the subscription deals, the PlayStation Store frequently offers discounts on games and add-ons for PS Plus members. For example, titles like “Battlefield 2042” and “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” have been listed with significant markdowns.

Is It Worth It?

The value you get from PlayStation Plus really hinges on how you game. If you’re the type who loves diving into fresh titles or has a soft spot for classic games, then the Extra or Premium tiers are a no-brainer.

Even the Essential tier packs enough punch to make its price tag worthwhile, especially if you’re all about online multiplayer madness.

When it comes to bang for your buck, the Premium tier is where it’s at. We’re talking a massive library that spans generations of gaming goodness.

Plus, those game trials and cloud streaming options? They add some serious convenience and flair to your gaming escapade.

Final Thoughts

With a buffet of tiers and sweet deals, PlayStation Plus caters to everyone—from the weekend warriors to the die-hard enthusiasts.

These subscription options let you maximize your PlayStation time without draining your wallet. Don’t forget to keep an eye on the PlayStation Store and other retailers for the freshest discounts and promotions to snag the best deals out there.

Happy gaming!

What are your thoughts on the revamped PlayStation Plus service? Do you think the new tiers offer great value for gamers on a budget? We’d love to hear your opinions! Share your insights in the comments below or join the conversation on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Happy gaming!

