Black Friday: Save $550 on the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI

Sweeping and cleaning are two essential but repetitive time and energy-consuming chores. Like you, many others hate them, and that’s not a sweeping statement.

However, with the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI robot, you can conveniently sweep, clean, and even mop your space without lifting a finger.

And it gets even better. From November 24th through December 31st, you can get it for $999.99 instead of the usual $1,549.99 and save $550.

Verified ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI

At just $999, this is a deal of a lifetime. Hurry and get the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI for $550 less this Black Friday. Offer valid through 12/31. Rating $999 at Amazon Valid Through 12/31

Meet the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI vacuum and cleaning robot

Image: KnowTechie

The DEEBOT X1 OMNI features a self-empty auto-cleaning station, laser navigation, a built-in voice assistant, and obstacle avoidance technology, among others.

With its advanced TrueMapping navigation system, the DEEBOT X1 robot scans your space and creates the most efficient and fastest cleaning paths.

With its TrueDetect and AIVI 3D capabilities, it can also identify and avoid obstacles or objects above two inches in height, even in the dark.

It also features a powerful OZMO Turbo 2.0 rotating mopping system consisting of a 5,000PA vacuum, a 25,000 RPM motor, 180r/min rotation speed, and up to 6N downward pressure for deep cleaning.

Image: ECOVACS

Additionally, It features a 4-liter clean water and waste water tank and a 3-liter dust bag. After vacuuming, it returns to the station to automatically empty its dustbin.

It also empties its wastewater tank after mopping, returns to the station for a refill, and resumes mopping. When it’s finished with a job, it retires to the station, washes the mop heads, and dries them with hot air.

You can also activate and operate it remotely using the simple “Okay YIKO” command; no need to press a button. You can also pair it with an Alexa device.

Hurry and get the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 vacuuming and cleaning robot for just $999.99 instead of the usual $1,549.99.

About ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI vacuuming and cleaning robots

Image: ECOVACS

The ECOVACS DEEBOT range of robots is the first in the RVC industry to be TÜV Rheinland-certified for hardware and software excellence.

Each DEEBOT X1 order comes with:

1 DEEBOT X1 robot.

1 OMNI station.

2 sets of spinning mopping pads.

2 auto-seal dust bags.

1 set of side brushes.

1 cleaning brush.

Multi-function cleaning tool.

User manual,

Friendly after-sale service and 12-month warranty.

ECOVACS DEEBOT is the industry leader in RVC technology. They're renowned for cutting-edge technology and innovation in the home cleaning space. Recipient of the Better Homes and Gardens Clean House awards 2022 and multiple CES awards, over 500,000 households trust ECOVACS DEEBOT for unparalleled quality and dedication to efficient household cleaning solutions.

