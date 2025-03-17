Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Looking to keep an eye on your stuff without emptying your wallet? Amazon just slashed the price of the Blink Mini 2 indoor security camera down to a measley $19.99—that’s a whopping 50% off its usual $49.99 price tag.

This tiny surveillance buddy packs some serious features into its compact frame.

We’re talking crisp 1080p video resolution, colored night vision (because who wants their intruders in boring black and white?), and a super-wide 143-degree field of view that catches practically everything short of what’s happening behind the camera.

Blink Mini 2 (Newest Model) Home Security Camera 3.9 $39.99 $19.99 Secure your home with the Blink Mini 2, a compact indoor plug-in security camera. It offers 1080p HD video, night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio for interactive surveillance.

The best part? It’s smart enough to chat with Alexa, so you can bark commands at your Echo device to check on your fur babies or make sure you didn’t leave the stove on.

Again. The two-way audio means you can also scold said pets or surprise unsuspecting family members from wherever you are—not that we’re encouraging that sort of behavior.

Setup is a breeze—just plug it in and connect to your Wi-Fi. No complicated wiring or engineering degree is required.

The motion detection features will ping your phone whenever something moves, though be prepared to fiddle with the sensitivity unless you want alerts every time your cat’s tail wags.

Sure, it’s not weatherproof like some pricier options, but at this price point, you could buy two and still have money left over for that pizza we mentioned earlier.

Plus, the compact design means it’ll blend right in with your decor, unlike those chunky security cameras that scream, “I’m watching you!”

Grab this deal while it lasts on Amazon—your wallet (and your peace of mind) will thank you.

