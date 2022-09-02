BLUETTI launches three powerful power stations ahead of IFA 2022

BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy storage solutions, has launched three of its latest power stations ahead of IFA 2022 in Berlin.

This includes the AC500+B300S, the EB3A, and the EP600; all compact, capable, and powerful power stations in their own rights.

BLUETTI has a storied history of robust and advanced clean energy solutions like the AC200MAX, AC300+B300, EB70, EB55, AC50S, and solar panels.

Coming amidst widespread energy shortages in parts of Europe due to the war in Ukraine, BLUETTI’s lineup of power stations can meet your daily power needs.

Image: Bluetti

All set for IFA 2022

Come September 2nd through 6th, all roads lead to Berlin for the much-awaited IFA 2022 event where BLUETTI will unveil its latest solar energy products.

According to the company, you can expect to find the following green energy products at its IFA 2022 stand.

The BLUETTI AC500+B300S

The BLUETTI AC500+B300S will hit the EU market on September 1 just in time for IFA 2022. It is 100 percent modular and can reach up to 18.432Wh when connected with six expansion batteries.

As for output, you can expect a 5.000W pure sine wave output to provide critical backup and protect your essential appliances.

The BLUETTI EB3A

Weighing in at 10.14lbs, the compact BLUETTI EB3A power station has a large capacity of 268Wh. It also supports fast charging from zero to 80 percent in 40 minutes.

What’s more, with nine external ports, there’s enough power to go around for your phone, tablet, laptop, and those of your family or friends out camping with you.

The BLUETTI EP600

BLUETTI will be showcasing its latest power station, the EP600. It uses disruptive technology and can run most of your home appliances with ease.

Expected to hit the market in 2023, the EP600 will be a milestone for the industry. However, you can get an early preview at the IFA 2022.

Image: BLUETTI

Visit the BLUETTI stand at IFA 2022

You can drop by and explore BLUETTI’s full range of green energy solutions at the IFA 2022 in Berlin.

Date : September 2 – September 6, 2022.

: September 2 – September 6, 2022. Time : CEST 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

: CEST 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Location: Hall 3.2, Stand 211, Messe Berlin, Berlin, Germany.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has stayed true to a sustainable future by working on green energy storage solutions for indoor and outdoor use.

BLUETTI continues to make its presence felt in 70+ countries delivering exceptional eco-friendly solutions to its millions of loyal customers across the globe.

You can learn more about BLUETTI or get in touch via the company’s website.

