Snag top-tier Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds for $50 off right now

Have you got your eyes (and ears) on a pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds? You’ll want to read this. Right now, they’re down from $299 to a much sweeter $249. That’s right, high-quality earbuds for 50 bucks less!

These aren’t just *any* earbuds.

These bad boys come with breakthrough spatial audio, giving you immersive listening like you’ve never experienced before. World-class noise cancellation and tailored sound make these earbuds stand out from the crowd.

$50 off Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds $249 The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds deliver impressive sound quality with a touch of personalization. With adjustable noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.3, they offer an immersive, customizable listening experience. Usually available for $299, you can get them for $249. What We Like: CustomTune technology for personalized audio and noise cancellation.

Extended playtime up to 24 hours with included charging case.

Extended playtime up to 24 hours with included charging case.

Advanced Bluetooth 5.3 for a strong, continuous connection.

Fancy a marathon playlist session? No problem. Listen for up to six uninterrupted hours; if that’s not enough, the included case stores up to three additional total charges. Talk about a power boost!

The magic of CustomTune technology gives you an audio experience that’s uniquely yours. It adapts the sound and active noise canceling to the shape of your ears.

Comfort and stability? Done and done, with nine potential combinations of eartips and stability bands to choose from.

But these earbuds aren’t just about music. Crisp, natural-sounding phone calls are part of the package, too, thanks to noise-rejecting mics that focus on your voice.

Different environments call for different modes. Quiet Mode lets you dive into your music, while Aware Mode keeps you connected with your surroundings. And, if you’re all about control, you’ll love the touch-free device controls.

Take your experience further with the Bose Music app, where you can adjust EQ settings, check battery life, and manage connected devices. Plus, you can pair your earbuds with select Bose smart soundbars and speakers through Bose SimpleSync.

Remember, this is a limited-time offer, so make it count. Get the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and step up your audio game while saving cash. Now that’s a deal worth tuning in for!

