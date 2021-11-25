Can you use Windex on your TV screen?

We’ve all had that moment. You’ve just gotten settled on your couch at the end of a long day, surrounded by snacks and all ready for an evening of enjoying your favorite shows. Then you notice it. Fingerprints.

You could leave them, but you know that every time the screen dims you’ll see them, like a poltergeist trying to get out of your screen.

You might be tempted to grab any cleanser from your cupboard, like Windex which you use on your windows, or even any of the other degreasers you might have on hand. Is that a good idea though? I mean, the TV was probably expensive and you don’t want to damage it accidentally.

What cleaner can you actually use to get those fingerprints and other smudges off your TV screen?

So, Windex is fine to clean my TV screen, right?

Short answer: No

Don’t be the person who destroys their brand-new, expensive TV with a cleanser that’s not meant for it. Most modern TVs use special coatings on their screen, which can be damaged by strong cleaners.

Don’t use Windex or anything that has ammonia or alcohol in its ingredients. Really, you shouldn’t need anything more than a good microfiber cloth, and a tiny bit of distilled water if you find any stubborn marks. This goes the same for your laptop screen or your PC monitor.

Yes, you could buy one of those $20 cleaning kits, but you don’t need them. They’re mostly only water anyway, and the only thing they fix is the store’s profit margins.

