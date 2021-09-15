Comcast is working on a smart TV and voice remote that could release late this year

While Comcast is best known for its digital cable and internet services, it seems that the company will soon dip its toes into the world of smart TVs.

As detailed in a report from Protocol, these two smart TVs would be under the XClass brand and it is reported that Comcast is teaming up with Hisense for the production of these televisions. It’s a good chance these will be for sale at Walmart, after reports came out discussing a partnership with the retail giant.

Protocol reports that the internals could include Comcast’s X1 operating system, something that is used in things like its Xfinity Flex streaming box.

While there is no website available at this time, Protocol did find a staging site that is still live at the time of this writing. Here, you’re able to sign up for an XClass account, something you’ll most likely need if you want to take full advantage of your new smart TV.

This leaked website also shows that Comcast could have two different sized TVs – a 43″ and 50″ model. It also seems to support all of the major streaming apps.

Finally, it seems that the company will be offering a free year of Peacock Premium and that there will be a voice remote with the smart TVs.

As for when we could see these TVs in stores, it’s possible they are releasing soon, as the Peacock promotion mentioned a date of September 1.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: