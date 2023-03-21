ChatGPT bug reportedly revealed your lazy writing habits

If you haven’t felt exposed by ChatGPT yet, this will surely do it: ChatGPT revealed some of your chat history.

Yea, seriously. And there’s even proof to back it up. People wasted no time posting screenshots of their ChatGPT UI on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter with chats, they claim, weren’t theirs.

Thankfully, everyone can breathe a sigh of relief – the chat titles were only visible – not the full chats.

In response to Bloomberg, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, issued a statement confirming that they were aware of the issue and had temporarily disabled ChatGPT.

So what caused this to happen? Is the AI already sending out cries for help?

No, an open-source software bug seems to be the culprit here, but OpenAI is still investigating the root cause.

For now, chat histories are still disabled, even though the outage only lasted ten hours, according to the company’s incident report.

So if you’re one of the many people wondering when you can start diving back into your old conversations, it looks like we’ll have to sit tight and wait for further updates from the company.

