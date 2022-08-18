Chrome users: Update now to patch active zero-day vulnerability

Google has released an urgent security update for the Chrome browser, which patches a zero-day used in the wild. Go update your browser asap.

The zero-day concerns CVE-2022-2856 and is a fix for “insufficient validation of untrusted input in Intents.” You probably use Intents daily, as one of the most common is the share button found on Chrome’s address bar.

It’s easy to see how much of an issue this could be. While we don’t have details about the exact exploit, it’s safe to say that you really want to update to patch it. Here’s how to do that.

Chrome is pretty good about updating itself, but sometimes you have to push the update through manually. Here’s how to update Chrome on PC and Mac: Click on the three-dot icon in the top-right corner of your Chrome window Navigate to Help then click About Google Chrome You’ll see the below page, which has all the information you need about your current version of Google Chrome. When this page opens, Chrome also checks pending updates, so you’ll see an animation while it checks and another animation while it updates your browser if it finds an update.

Google will prompt you to Relaunch your browser if you had an update. It’s important to do so; as your browser isn’t fully updated until it restarts

When Chrome restarts, it will reopen all your opened tabs and windows, except for any sites you are browsing in Incognito mode.

Apple users on macOS will find the process to update their browser is the same as on PC. Chromebook users can update by following this guide, which is close to the steps outlined above for desktop users.

Once updated, you’ll be on Chrome v104.0.5112.101 for Mac or Linux users and Chrome v104.0.5112.102/101 for Windows users.

Google says there are ten other security fixes also included in the update. The big issue was the Chrome zero-day, the fifth that Google has patched this year. Again, go update your Chrome browser now.

