CIGA Design launches new X Series Gorilla mechanical watch

Time is money, and there’s no better way to keep, save, and invest it than on a timepiece like the CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series X Gorilla.

CIGA Design is the first Chinese brand to win the Grand Prix d’Horlongerie de Genève (GPHG) award.

With more than 17 different international design awards, CIGA Design is the Chinese watch brand with the most international recognition.

In 2020, the CIGA Design Z Series sold 10,845 pieces ($26.5 million) on Indiegogo setting a new crowdfunding record in its category.

As far as watches go, the CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series X Gorilla is the wristwatch to watch.

Black Friday CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series X Gorilla This Black Friday, get the amazing CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series X Gorilla at up to 40% off. This once-in-a-lifetime promo starts on November 18th and runs through December 4th. Buy Now

Meet the CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series X Gorilla

Image: CIGA

As the name implies, the CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series X Gorilla is a mechanical watch with modern aesthetics and appeal.

Its unique design is inspired by the muscular Gorilla renowned for its strength, power, and inner wisdom, which make it stand tall among other primates.

Its full-hollow design gives you a bird’s eye view of all its internal components, such as gears and springs, with up to a 1mm accuracy.

Watch the gears and springs spin and turn in their glory as they take turns to tell time with pinpoint accuracy.

Image: CIGA

The CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series X Gorilla also features an independent quad-spring suspension system distributed across its four corners, making it super resilient.

Its double-sided skeleton design gives it a futuristic and cyberpunk vibe that sets it lightyears ahead of other traditional mechanical watches.

Beyond its looks, the CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series X Gorilla is also shockproof, thanks to its independently developed X-series movement CD-01 case enclosure.

It is also highly adapted for night use. Its double-X Switzerland Super Luminova gives off a luminous effect allowing you to tell time even on the darkest of nights easily.

Image: CIGA

It comes with a customized C-shaped double-colored crown. Its time scale is also engraved into the case instead of on the dials, which allows you to read time differently.

The CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series X Gorilla has double straps, a mesh food-grade silicone strap, and a nanolayer nylon breathable dustproof and waterproof strap.

Not to be outdone, it also features a Sapphire glass cover with a Mohs 9 hardness rating and 3ATM waterproofing.

CIGA Design Series X Gorilla Black Friday Promo

Grab this deal of a lifetime in the lifetime of the deal. Waste no time in getting the CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series X Gorilla while stock lasts.

It is available in black and orange, black and purple, silver and red, titanium blue, and titanium gold (24K). Place your order today.

