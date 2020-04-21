Common issues with Windows Remote Desktop: How to solve them

Windows Remote Desktop services are quite useful for many users as it allows them to virtually connect to other machines. You can access various things: outside, session-based desktops, data center applications, and more.

It’s great for system management too, that’s why many people choose this kind of software for their VPS Windows server. But sometimes it doesn’t function as it’s supposed to, causing troubles when trying to connect to the virtual environment. There are a few things users can do to troubleshoot these issues.

Connectivity problems

Sometimes the connection just doesn’t go through and you’re unable to access the server. You should still be able to log into the web console through the control panel or by the VNC connection. Sign in to the system with an account that has administrator privileges. If the server is responsive, continue with the troubleshooting, if it doesn’t react to commands, restart the VPS Windows server. Then proceed to:

Check RDP. If the systems are running but RDP can’t connect, you should make sure that remote connections are allowed. To access this option open “sysdm.cpl” from the start menu and go to the “Remote” tab. Check the allowed users by selecting “Select Users” or just press “S”. Those that are on the administrator level are automatically permitted to connect, but normal ones have to be added to the list. If you were trying to access RDP with a simple account, then add it to the allowed user list.

Check firewall. The Windows Firewall on the VPS Windows server can be restrictive and have some disabled protocols by default. To access it, open it with “Advanced Security” through the start menu. Then go to the “Inbound Rules” list and find “Remote Desktop” rules. For the RDP to connect, all of the rules in this tab should be enabled. It’s recommended to also check your control panel’s firewall settings. If the default is set to reject incoming connections, add a rule that permits traffic to the port.

Check network connection settings. Not all of the network resources might be working as they’re supposed to, so test the internet connection. Start by pinging out from your VPS Windows server by opening the Command Prompt and typing “cmd” in the search. Type the command “ping 8.8.8.8.”. If the internet connection isn’t working, check the IP configuration with the following command “ipconfig”. The listed connections should match with the network information in your server details. If not, check whether all network interfaces are set to automatically obtain IP addresses.

By following this troubleshooting process, you’ll fix the connection problems and should be able to connect to RDP as usual.

Slow connection

Sometimes the RDP connection works but the VPS Windows server, the system feels sluggish, which can be a hindrance. Updating the network drivers can solve this. If not, then this is possibly caused by an application unintentionally using the same port that the Remote Desktop is using.

This port conflict can be causing the slowness, or in some cases, even prevent the RDP from connecting. Users can check the ports used by programs by opening the Command Prompt and typing “netstat -a -o”. This will give the list of port numbers and IP addresses that the applications are using. Check program IDs (PID) at the end of the rows that have your RDP’s port number. Only one PID should belong to Remote Desktop. You can resolve a port conflict on your VPS Windows server simply by changing the port used by the application.

The steps mentioned above should help you to troubleshoot RDP connectivity issues and overall service slowness. After following the procedures, the system should be working as it’s supposed to. If not, contact your support and explain the problem and the things you already did.

