Cyber Monday is the best time to upgrade your TV for $200 less

Cyber Monday has some great deals to be found, including this astonishingly affordable QLED 4K TV, which is $200 off the usual price.

This 4K TV set is at its lowest price in the last year, and we don’t think it will get lower. This is a great price on a great TV from TCL, and you’ll regret not pulling the trigger.

But with such a deeply slashed price tag for Cyber Monday, stocks won’t last forever, so hurry over to Amazon, stick it in your cart and check out.

TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV $699.99 $499.98 This QLED 4K smart TV from TCL runs Fire TV as an operating system, so it's full of everything Prime Video has to offer. It's got HDR support, including Dolby Vision, excellent color reproduction thanks to the quantum dot film, and a 60Hz native panel with Motion Rate 120 for digitally replicated higher refresh rate. What We Like: UHD 4K resolution for four times the detail of Full HD

QLED panel with quantum dot film for accurate colors that pop

Runs Fire TV for the best in Amazon's streaming services, plus hundreds of other streaming services and games

Supports HDR, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and has Alexa built-in

So, what’s great about the TCL Q6 65-inch QLED TV?

For a start, this TV comes with a 65-inch screen with an UHD 4K resolution and a native refresh rate of 60Hz.

The panel is QLED, with a quantum dot film for great color reproduction that pops. With HDR Pro+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support, it’s everything you need for a magical night of movie watching.

This particular TV set runs Fire TV, which anyone who’s used a Fire Stick will know their way around. It’s not limited to Amazon content though, and has hundreds of apps for other streaming services.

And finally it has Alexa built-in, with a voice remote so you can control your new TV with the power of your voice.

So, where can I get this Cyber Monday deal?

While several places sell a very similar TCL TV, only Amazon has this particular Cyber Monday deal.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Save up to $60 - Limited Time Offer

That’s because it runs Fire TV, Amazon’s smart TV operating system, and Amazon is the only place to get it. But you better hurry, at this price it won’t last for long.

