Ditch that old gas leaf blower and snag this 20V electric one for $67

For the longest time, using a leaf blower could be a daunting and painful task. You’d have to focus on not making a mess filling it up with gas and it could be a workout to carry them around. But electric leaf blowers are much easier to manage, and SnapFresh has a deal going on for one that you won’t want to miss out on.

The SnapFresh electric leaf blower comes with a rechargeable 20V battery that’s capable of operating for around 15-30 minutes on a single charge, depending on which settings you use. At its highest power, this blower can blow up to 130 MPH.

Right now, the company is offering a 25% on this electric blower, bringing the price down to a surprisingly low $67 for Amazon Prime members. There’s no discount code needed or anything.

Unless you’ve got a big yard to manage, it’s time to ditch that old gas leaf blower in favor of something a little more convenient. And with a price as low as $67, you won’t want to miss out on this deal.

