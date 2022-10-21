Ditch your gas leaf blower and get this 60V electric one for $130

Using a traditional leaf blower can be a daunting and tiring task. For starters, it has to be properly maintained, it requires gas, and not to mention the workout you get from lugging one around.

Electric leaf blowers are much easier to manage. No tune-ups or gas are required. All it needs is a charge and leaves to blow.

If you’re looking to make the jump, PowerWorks has a deal you won’t want to miss out on. Typically priced at $219, you can get it for just $129.99 with promo code PWKT20.

Verified Powerworks 60V Brushless Leaf Blower

Usually: $219.99

Deal Price: $129.99 with promo code PWKT20 Rating $129.99 at PowerWorks On-Going Offer

Whether you’re looking for a powerful electric leaf blower that can quickly clear off your property or a durable unit with a long runtime, the Powerworks 60V Brushless Leaf Blower is ready to get the job done.

It offers 15 minutes of battery life when running its highest setting, blows leaves at a rate of 125 MPH, and has additional features like a variable speed trigger and cruise control settings.

All in all, you can’t ask for much more than something that costs $130. Check it out for yourself and consider adding this to the tool shed. Remember, use promo code PWKT20 at checkout to get the discount.

Deals Powerworks 60V Brushless Leaf Blower This leaf blower features a high-efficiency 60V brushless motor with electric start, variable speed trigger, and cruise control – plus a massive 60V 2.4Ah Lithium-Ion battery. For $130, that’s a solid value. Buy Now

