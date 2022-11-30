Walmart deal drops this touch-panel floor lamp down to $36

If you’re looking to spruce a room up with more light, Walmart is running a limited-time offer on this Dodocool floor lamp.

Right now, it's down to $36. It typically sells for $43. Typically, it's $43, so you're saving $7.

Verified Dodocool Floor Lamp

From now to December 30, Walmart has this Dodocool Floor Lamp down to $36. It usually sells for $43, saving you $7 off the usual asking price.

This Dodocool Floor Lamp provides your home or office with ambient light that can be adjusted to suit any mood. It comes with a remote control and features a 360-degree adjustable neck.

It also features touch control panels so you can adjust the brightness and color temperature of your light to your liking. This lamp is packed with features that make it convenient, comfortable, and easy-to-use

If you’re looking to add a modern-style lighting option to your home or office, then this product is for you.

Again, this is a limited-time offer, so take advantage of this special offer while it lasts. Click below for more info.

Dodocool Floor Lamp

