Deals
These digital picture frames are down to their lowest prices yet
With discounts like these, there’s no better time to buy a digital picture frame.
With the holiday shopping season knocking on our door, it’s time to start crossing some names off your holiday shopping list. And if you need some gift ideas, digital picture frames are a sure bet.
And if you’re looking to add one to the shopping cart, Benibela has a truckload of Cyber Monday deals that knock off up to 50% on some of its best-selling models.
Prices range from $70-$200, so depending on what you’re looking for, there’s a little something here for everyone. But act fast; these offers are valid through December 4.
Here’s what’s up for grabs in Benibela’s Cyber Monday sale
|Imageㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ
|Product
|Price
10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Photo FrameCyber Monday
|Learn More
10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Photo FrameCyber Monday
|Learn More
10.1 Inch Dual WiFi Digital Picture FrameCyber Monday
|Learn More
8 Inch WiFi Digital Photo FrameCyber Monday
|Learn More
16.2 Inch Digital Picture FrameCyber Monday
|Learn More
17 Inch Digital Picture FrameCyber Monday
|Learn More
17 Inch Digital Picture FrameCyber Monday
|Learn More
As you can see, there are plenty of options to choose from. And with discounts like these, there’s no better time to buy a digital picture frame.
With so many different models available, it can be tough to decide which model is right for you. But with these killer deals and discounts, you have plenty of options to choose from.
Again, these offers are valid through December 4, don’t miss out.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- KnowTechie’s Best Black Friday Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Deals
- This 1080P webcam is only $40 right now for Cyber Monday
- This portable Bluetooth conference speaker is 52% off
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.