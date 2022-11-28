These digital picture frames are down to their lowest prices yet

With the holiday shopping season knocking on our door, it’s time to start crossing some names off your holiday shopping list. And if you need some gift ideas, digital picture frames are a sure bet.

And if you’re looking to add one to the shopping cart, Benibela has a truckload of Cyber Monday deals that knock off up to 50% on some of its best-selling models.

Prices range from $70-$200, so depending on what you’re looking for, there’s a little something here for everyone. But act fast; these offers are valid through December 4.

Here’s what’s up for grabs in Benibela’s Cyber Monday sale

Imageㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ Product Price 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Photo Frame Cyber Monday Includes features like a touchscreen display, 32GB, AI recognition, and more

Usually $129.99

Now $70.99 with promo code RT9AJ8XY

Valid through December 4 Learn More 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Photo Frame Cyber Monday Features include an IPS touchscreen display, 32GB, AI recognition, and more

Usually $129.99

Now $70.99 with promo code T7NUMQXD

Valid through December 4 Learn More 10.1 Inch Dual WiFi Digital Picture Frame Cyber Monday Features include 2.4G/5G Dual WiFi range, 32GB, and AI recognition

Usually $159.99

Now $86.99 with promo code IV9VU5LT

Valid through December 4 Learn More 8 Inch WiFi Digital Photo Frame Cyber Monday Features include a 1280x800P IPS Touch Screen, 32GB of storage, and auto-rotate.

Usually $89.99

Now $58.49 with promo code 67OMZZ6Z

Valid through December 4 Learn More 16.2 Inch Digital Picture Frame Cyber Monday Features include 2.4G/5G Dual WiFi, remote and app control

Usually $219.99

Now $167.99 with promo code WDDYC5R5

Valid through December 4 Learn More 17 Inch Digital Picture Frame Cyber Monday Features include remote and app control, motion sensor, and wall mountable.

Usually $299.99

Now $219.99 with promo code VHS5TZJL

Valid through December 4 Learn More 17 Inch Digital Picture Frame Cyber Monday Features include remote and app control, motion sensor, and wall mountable.

Usually $259.99

Now $192.99 with promo code CE4J4X9N

Valid through December 4 Learn More

As you can see, there are plenty of options to choose from. And with discounts like these, there’s no better time to buy a digital picture frame.

With so many different models available, it can be tough to decide which model is right for you. But with these killer deals and discounts, you have plenty of options to choose from.

Again, these offers are valid through December 4, don’t miss out.

