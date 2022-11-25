This 1080P webcam with microphone is only $39 right now

If you work from home, you’ve probably had your fair share of video calls. Now, you can snag an awesome 1080P webcam for under $50.

The EMEET C970L 1080P webcam has Autofocus HD and an electric privacy mode feature. There is also a built-in webcam light. Regularly priced at $89.99, it’s currently on sale for $37.99.

The built-in ring light means your face will look great on calls. Additionally, the dual noise-canceling microphones will keep your voice crystal clear.

EMEET’s webcam streams at 60 FPS, and the autofocus mode means you should always be the center of attention on your calls.

Snag the EMEET C970L 1080P webcam during Black Friday and through November 28 for 56% off. That brings the price down to only $37.99. To get the full benefits, you’ll also need an Amazon Prime account.

