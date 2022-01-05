Did you know that Google pays Apple a hefty sum every year to keep the Google search engine the default option on Apple devices? The total is most likely in the billions.

Now, the companies are under fire after a lawsuit claims that Google pays Apple to not develop its own search engine, something that the lawsuit says violates U.S. antitrust laws.

A lawsuit was recently filed against both companies and their CEOs, alleging that the two companies have been working together in a way that violates antitrust laws. The complaint says that the two companies have established a non-compete agreement that is extremely beneficial to both parties.

First, the complaint says that Google pays Apple a hefty sum every year to ensure that Apple doesn’t develop its own search engine. Additionally, that payment helps to confirm that some of Google’s products will remain as the default option on Apple devices.

Beyond that, the complaint alleges that Google and Apple executives have “regular secret meetings” to discuss the various anti-compete tactics. The companies are also accused of suppressing and acquiring potential competitors.

As for what the plaintiffs hope will happen with this suit, the goal is for an injunction to stop the non-compete agreement that the companies have established. The suit also calls for the breakup of both Google and Apple into “separate and independent” companies.

It’s unclear exactly what will happen as a result of this lawsuit. I’d imagine that the plaintiff’s goals are a little bold. Chances are that both companies will pay their lawyers the big bucks, and there won’t be much that comes from this at all.

Still, we could be surprised and there’s a chance that Apple develops its own search engine soon. We’ll have to wait and see.

