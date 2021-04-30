#GameTechie
Dust off that old Game Boy, there’s a new game coming out
It’s not unheard of for developers to release games for older consoles, but this right here might take the cake. Retro publisher Incube8 and game developer 7FH is releasing a brand-new game for the OG Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance.
So, yeah, if you miss gaming on your battery-hogging Game Boy, you’ll soon have a new reason to play it. Called Genesis, the game was developed using the GBDK dev kit. It’s your classic (literally) top-down shoot ’em up and it features four levels, multiple power-ups, and boss battles.
You can check out the trailer below:
The game is available for pre-order, for the confusing amount of $44.99. While I understand that very retro appeal and niche market, that is still a tough price to swallow.
Regardless, if you are a retro gaming fan and miss playing your Game Boy, then you can pre-order the game now, with pre-orders lasting until June 7.
