This must-have EcoFlow portable power station is $350 off right now

The EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station delivers robust power solutions whether you’re facing a power outage, preparing for outdoor adventures, or choosing to live off-grid.

For a limited time, enjoy a significant $350 discount off its regular price of $999.

This device ensures your power needs are not just met but exceeded with its ability to charge from 0 to 80% in an impressive 50 minutes, courtesy of EcoFlow’s advanced fast-charging technology.

We’re big fans of EcoFlow’s power stations, and the Delta 2 is every bit as capable as the earlier models.

EcoFlow Portable Power Station DELTA 2 $999.00 The EcoFlow Delta 2 is a powerful but portable power station that can save your appliances when the power goes out, or serve as a helper when you're off the grid. What We Like: Charges very fast.

You can charge it with solar panels. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

It starts with a 1kWh capacity, and is expandable up to 3kWh, ready to support trips, RV travel, or remote living.

Despite its compact size, the Delta 2 generates a formidable 1800W output, powering 90% of appliances across 15 outlets without the noise or emissions of a traditional generator.

Solar panel compatibility allows for up to 500W input, promoting green energy use.

Designed for longevity, the Delta 2 promises more than 3000 cycles, has a high-tech BMS for safety assurance, and offers seamless integration for home backup during blackouts.

Don’t miss the chance to invest in the Delta 2 and ensure your power needs are covered with a sophisticated, sustainable solution.

Plus, if you have extra to spend, you can always get some solar panels so you can be completely independent when going off the grid, whether you’re just at the beach, having fun with the family, or actually camping.

So, go ahead and get the Delta 2 as soon as possible since that discount won’t be here forever. And how often do you get to save $350 on a purchase?

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news