ESPN’s data-rich site takes the madness out of March Madness

This time of year, with wall-to-wall coverage of NCAA March Madness, it can be difficult to keep track of the underdogs, upsets, and bracket busting performances.

Fortunately the Worldwide Leader has put a ton of live-updated predictions in a single place:

ESPN Analytics has the tools to keep you informed during the madness. Websites for both the men's and women's tournaments featuring LIVE in-game win probabilities, chances to advance and which teams are most likely to win it all

🏀https://t.co/bMK0g2cCi6

🏀https://t.co/hxhrWi1OEa — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 17, 2023

These two relatively simple but data-rich sites give all the information you need to make informed decisions at your next water-cooler chat.

Separate landing pages for the Men’s and Women’s tournaments show projections based on round, title probability, and (most interestingly) live probability for games in progress.

ESPN has been at the forefront of leveraging technology to enhance the sports fandom experience, and its latest venture has taken things to the next level.

In 2021, the sports giant partnered with Microsoft, Verizon, and Accenture to launch the ESPN Edge Innovation Center, giving them a massive computational power boost.

This move solidifies ESPN’s position as a leader in integrating sports and technology and sets the stage for even more exciting innovations.

Making March Madness seem a little less mad

Whether you’re an athlete, sports journalist, degenerate gambler, or simply a fan, you’ve probably noticed that sports analytics has come a long way since the Moneyball days.

It’s not hard to see how these algorithms and innovations have fundamentally changed sports like Formula 1.

While there has long been a debate within the world of sports punditry, the consensus seems to be that these predictive models are a net good for the fan and player alike – even if they occasionally make some overconfident commentator look like a Luddite.

