Your ESPN Plus subscription is going up in price…again

Over the years, most streaming services have experienced some price increases as content gets better or a service becomes more established. Well, it’s time for another one of those increases, as Disney has announced that it is increasing the monthly cost of ESPN+ for the second time this year.

Starting next month, the subscription for ESPN+ is increasing by one dollar, from $5.99 to $6.99 per month. Additionally, the yearly rate is getting a $10 increase in price, from $59.99 to $69.99.

This marks the second increase to the yearly subscription price for ESPN+ in 2021 alone. At the end of 2020, a yearly subscription to the streaming service costs $49.99. The service got its first 2021 price increase shortly after the beginning of the new year.

ESPN+ is part of a trifecta of streaming platforms offered by Disney that also includes Disney+ and Hulu. The company offers a bundle package that gives users about a 30% discount when subscribing to all three services. Interestingly enough, that $13.99 bundle price is not getting an increase as part of the ESPN+ increase.

This is a move that is almost certainly aiming to convince people to go ahead and sign up for Disney’s bundle that includes all three services. As someone who already subscribes to Disney+, I will be much more likely to subscribe to the entire bundle if I was looking to add one of the other services to my streaming bill.

Similarly, this price increase may be the final push that an ESPN+ subscriber needs to cough up the extra money for the full bundle.

