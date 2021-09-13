Expect a second Apple Event this fall for Macs and iPads

We’ve not even gotten to the Apple Event that unveils this year’s iPhone yet, and now we know to expect a second event later in the fall. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg got asked if Apple would be showing anything about the upcoming MacBook Pros at tomorrow’s event, and his reply was “there will be two events.“

That second event could be as early as October. In it, we expect to see the refreshed M1-powered MacBooks Pro and MacBook Air, and Mac mini, with the “M1X” CPU that’s a direct upgrade to the existing M1 chips.

The early reports all have one thing in common – more. More ports, more RAM, more power, and more screen space. Apple’s new MacBook Pro will be coming in 14- and 16-inch sizes, bring the HDMI and SD card ports, and will bring MagSafe back to the charging port.

There will be two events, and I’d expect the latter to be Mac + iPad. iPhone/Watch Tuesday. https://t.co/xfAjhUkigC — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 12, 2021

We might also see more iPads at this second event, including the rumored refresh of the iPad mini. The mini will drop the Home button, have a larger screen-to-bezel ratio, and possibly a Touch ID power button. There’s also a new version of the low-cost iPad in development, which we could also see released at the event.

Apple had to delay its release schedule last year due to the pandemic, but it seems that’s not going to happen this year. The pandemic is still going on, but it seems Apple has managed to stay on track this year, possibly due to its famously diversified supply chain.

