Fake LastPass app makes its way onto App Store, nets 5-star review

Apple and its walled garden, aka the App Store, somehow let a sneaky app named “LassPass” (yup, not LastPass, but LassPass) slither its way through Apple’s defenses.

The app, a doppelgänger of the legitimate LastPass password manager, was outed as a fraud and swiftly booted from the App Store.

According to Ars Technica, Apple had to scramble to rectify this embarrassment, especially since they’ve been on a crusade to promote the App Store as the safest place on earth (or at least on the internet) for app downloads.

LastPass themselves took to their blog to sound the alarm, warning users about the counterfeit app masquerading under their brand. The fake app even managed to snag a five-star rating on the App Store because why not add insult to injury?

LastPass would like to alert our customers to a fraudulent app attempting to impersonate our LastPass app on the Apple App Store. The app in question is called “LassPass Password Manager” and lists Parvati Patel as the developer. The app attempts to copy our branding and user interface, though close examination of the posted screenshots reveal misspellings and other indicators the app is fraudulent.

Now, you might be wondering how this happened. How did a fake LastPass app slip past Apple’s notorious app review process?

dWell, details are as murky as the motivations behind creating a fake password manager in the first place. But it serves as a reminder that hackers in 2024 are not messing around because nothing is sacred if they’re targeting the company’s handling passwords.

Apple, for its part, cited a violation of its “copycat apps” guideline as the reason for the takedown. They also hinted at giving the developer the boot from its Developer Program.

But questions remain about the vetting process that allowed this obviously fake app into the App Store in the first place.

Image: KnowTechie

This incident might seem like a minor blip in the grand scheme of things. But it underscores a vital point: vigilance is non-negotiable.

Whether you’re a tech giant or an everyday user, watching what you download and engage with online is crucial. After all, it’s not just about protecting our devices but safeguarding our digital lives.

So, what has this taught us? Staying informed and alert is our best defense. And remember, when downloading apps, always double-check that you’re getting the real app and not something like LassPass.

But if you need suggestions for the best free password manager, we rounded up all the best we have personally tried first-hand here: The best free password manager. And if you need something more specific to Google Chrome, we got you here in this best password manager for Chrome roundup.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news