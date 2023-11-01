Fantastic deal knocks 53% off Echo Dot Kids smart speakers

It’s getting cold outside, which means you and your kids will spend more time inside. Keep them entertained with this fantastic deal on the latest Echo Dot Kids smart speaker.

This deal saves you 53% off the dragon or owl designs, getting you an Echo Dot Kids with a year of Amazon Kids+ subscription for under $28.

That’s significantly cheaper than the Amazon Kids+ subscription, which is $78 a year for non-Prime members or $48 for Prime subscribers.

Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen, 2022 release) $59.99 $27.99 The Echo Dot Kids comes with all the powers of Alexa, packaged in a kid-friendly smart speaker with robust parental controls to keep your littles safe. Alexa's voice can be changed to sound like an owl or a dragon, and she has character-inspired songs, jokes and greetings to go along with the silly voices. Why we like it: Comes with tons of age-appropriate, curated content for kids ages 3-12

Cute Dragon or Owl designs

Includes a full year of Amazon Kids+ subscription Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

So, what do you get for that purchase? Well, for a start, the Echo Dot Kids models come with silly dragon or owl voices for Alexa, Amazon’s conversational voice assistant.

Hear the World Clearly Again with Jabra Did you know? In the U.S., you don't need a prescription or referral to purchase hearing aids. Click to explore Jabra's advanced hearing solutions. Learn More

There are also themed songs, jokes, and greetings to go with those voices, bringing fun to the whole family. That’s not all you get, though, as Amazon Kids+ has tons of curated, age-appropriate content for kids aged three to twelve.

Content from big brands like Nickelodeon, Disney, PBS Kids, Marvel, Lego and more is all available by just asking Alexa. That’s a huge value, all yours for under $28.

And the learning fun doesn’t stop there, as Alexa can answer those never-ending questions about the world. That’ll save you from Googling things you didn’t already know, and turn learning into a whole family game.

The best Echo Dot Kids deal around

This is a stellar discount on one of the best smart speakers on the market. With the added value of Amazon Kids+, that’s an excellent excuse to pick one up for yourself.

Umm, we mean your kids, but who could blame you for wanting to get in on the fun? Click the buttons below for more info.

Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen, 2022 release) $59.99 $27.99 The Echo Dot Kids comes with all the powers of Alexa, packaged in a kid-friendly smart speaker with robust parental controls to keep your littles safe. Alexa's voice can be changed to sound like an owl or a dragon, and she has character-inspired songs, jokes and greetings to go along with the silly voices. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news