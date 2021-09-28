Ford is recalling the Mustang Mach-E for the very thing they mocked Tesla about

Ford, a company that has been building cars since the early 1900s, is recalling its new Mustang Mach-E because of concerns about its glass roof flying off in a crash or while driving. Mind you; this is the same company that mocked Tesla when the company experienced the same issue.

According to The Verge, the recall affects 18,000 of the electric SUVs sold to date. In addition, Ford claims that roughly 13,000 of the vehicles pose a risk of the roof detaching from the car.

“On certain vehicles, the glass panel of the panoramic sunroof may not be properly attached. Over time, the glass could become loose and separate from the vehicle.“

Thankfully, no accidents or injuries have been reported as a result of the defect, says Ford. As for the cause of the problem, that’s still unclear at this point. The company reached out to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration earlier this month to make them aware of the issue.

The recall of Mustang Mach-E SUVs started last week in Canada, reports Electrek. Ford says they will begin to provide Mach-E owners with specific recall instructions in late October.

As Electrek points out, Ford is only recalling Canadian Mach-Es, even though the company’s electric SUVs are all produced at the same plant in Mexico. Could this translate to more recalls in the US? It’s possible, but for now, it seems to be isolated to vehicles delivered in Canada.

