Fortnite is down for people everywhere right now
It’s not just you – people all over are having issues loading into Fortnite.
Update 12/29/2021 6:59 PM ET: Fortnite’s servers are back online again. You might see one unopened present in your inventory, that you can’t currently open. We presume that’s a sorry-we-messed-up gift from Epic Games for the extended server outage, and it’ll be openable at some point soon.
If you are trying to log into Fortnite to get those V-Bucks right now and keep getting broken links, don’t worry, you’re not alone and it’s not your internet. People everywhere are noting that Fortnite is having issues right now.
Downdetector shows a spike in complaints starting approximately three hours ago. People are also going to Twitter to voice their issues with the game. Apparently, when the issues first started around 11am EST, players trying to log in were greeted with an error screen saying, “You do not have permission to play Fortnite.“
Epic Games Store is also having some issues, but at least it’s not AWS taking out half of the internet this time! Fortnite knows that the game servers are having issues, and are working on a solution to get services back online. Hopefully, everything will resolve and will be up and running shortly.
We’ll continue to update this post when more information is available.
