If you’ve been left scratching your head about some weird notifications on your Samsung Galaxy handsets, just know you’re not the only one. See, Samsung inadvertently sent some owners panicking when it pushed out a Find My Mobile notification as part of what it calls “an internal test.”

Way to make people think they’re being hacked, Samsung.

Samsung just put every owner of a Galaxy handset on blast

Huh. Girlfriend and I just had exactly the same Samsung push notification: her Note 10+ and my Galaxy Z Flip each alerted with a Find My Mobile notification. When tapped, it disappeared. Different Samsung accounts on each phone. Theories? pic.twitter.com/0NgVCWAjBe — Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) February 20, 2020

See, Find My Mobile is only really used to track or wipe a handset after it’s either been lost or stolen. You can understand the confusion when your only Samsung handset starts getting notifications that Find My Mobile has been triggered, right? Even weirder, what if you got the notification without even having Find My Mobile installed and activated?

Samsung has confirmed that it was part of an internal test, and shouldn’t have reached users’ handsets. Might want to check on your test procedure then Sammy, cause this ain’t cool.

Still, weird test behavior aside, you really should have Find My Mobile installed. You never know when you might misplace your shiny handset, and the $1,000 cost of the Galaxy S range is a beacon for thieves. The phone you save might be your own…

What do you think? Did you see the notification this morning? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: