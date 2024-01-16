Hurry, last chance to reserve your next Galaxy and save $50

Hey, your window for mobile glory is sliding shut because Samsung’s Galaxy Reserve is about to roll down the shutters this Wednesday, 1/17, at 12:59 pm EST.

So, if you want to get a cool $50 in Samsung Credit, hop on their email update train by clicking this link, and that digital money is all yours.

Let’s not beat around the tech bush. This isn’t just an opportunity; it’s the eleventh-hour call for those who love a good tech tease.

“Last Chance to Reserve your Next Galaxy and Save $50” isn’t just a catchy line—it’s your golden ticket to being the first in the know and a little richer in Samsung swag.

Now, let’s keep it straight.

Reserving your spot doesn’t mean you’re buying the next big thing from Samsung yet. It’s like putting your name on the VIP list and getting paid for it.

Image: Arsène Lupin on X

And when it’s time to pre-order, you’ve got that $50 to splurge on some shiny new accessories.

Been eyeing more than just the phone? You might even snag up to $100 more in Samsung credit, depending on the model you choose later.

Plus, if you’re trading in, you could slice the price down further—up to a whopping $1,020 off, depending on your trade-in’s condition.

Remember, it’s a simple play: sign up, sit tight, and let the savings roll in. But like Cinderella’s coach turning back into a pumpkin, this deal has an expiration date. And it’s coming up—fast!

Get your spot reserved and let the savings be your tech fairy tale ending before the stroke of 12:59 pm EST.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

