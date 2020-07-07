Games you can play online when confined to the house

When it isn’t possible for you to go out and enjoy playing your favorite games, you don’t have to forego playing them at all. In fact, there are a number of games that you can play some version of right from inside your home. While the experience is a bit different from what you would ordinarily have, you can still have fun and enjoy your favorite games when, for whatever reason, you are unable to leave the house.

Casino Games

Card games like poker and blackjack are what bring many people to casinos all across the country. The combination of skill and luck makes these games exciting not only play but also to watch.

Many people, in fact, dedicate a significant amount of time to becoming proficient at card games so that they can win big at their favorite casinos. Moreover, a few players go so far as to enter tournaments to see how they stack up against some of the best competition around.

If you are one of those people who love to try their hands at card games like these but are unable to get to a casino or even a friend’s house for a game of poker or blackjack at the moment, you can still play from the comfort of your own home. Online poker and blackjack are a viable option for anyone looking to enjoy the casino experience without the casino.

The casino games that you can play at home aren’t just limited to cards, however. You can also play the slots and shoot craps through an online casino. You can check out such a casino at https://www.maplecasino.ca/casino-games/ where you can place real bets and get as close to the real thing as possible.

Quiz Nights

If you were once in the habit of meeting your friends at your favorite bar for a pub quiz night but have been unable to do so for a while, you are not alone. Many people are missing their weekly quizzes with friends and, as a result, have found some creative ways to recreate the experience at home.

Start by making sure everyone has the same video conference call app so that you can host the party. Pick a night that you all would ordinarily meet up for a quiz and schedule the call. You will also want to make sure that everyone has their favorite beverages on hand, as that is, of course, an important aspect of such a game.

You will need to draw up a quiz of trivia questions since you are the one hosting the game. Since you are the quizmaster, you can choose categories that everyone is interested in. You might even consider making a category entirely of trivia questions about the participants in the quiz. Feel free to form teams like you would on an ordinary quiz night.

Make sure to have a small prize for the winners, and then let the games begin!

