Gemini can now summarize your Google Drive folders

Google has expanded the capabilities of its Gemini assistant to include summarizing entire folders in Google Drive.

Gemini is already integrated into Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Slides, offering different functionalities tailored to each app.

And now, this latest update improves Drive by allowing users to gain insights into folder contents without opening individual files.

Google announced this new Gemini feature for Google Drive in a blog post. It allows users to summarize entire folders.

Previously, Gemini could only summarize individual documents, extract facts, and analyze PDFs.

However, this update now offers insights into folder contents, adding convenience.

The new folder summarization feature works for non-media files like text documents, PDFs, spreadsheets, and presentations.

This allows users to quickly overview a folder’s contents without opening each file.

Additionally, Gemini enables users to ask specific questions about a folder, such as summarizing its files or identifying its overarching themes.

The process of summarizing your Google Drive folders with Gemini is straightforward:

Image: Google

Open a folder and click Summarize this folder. Right-click a folder and choose Ask Gemini to explore its contents. Drag a folder into the Gemini side panel for an instant summary. Use the side panel’s textbox to request a summary with @ followed by the folder name. While searching, folders with the Gemini icon can be summarized directly from the results dropdown.

The feature is currently available to select Google Workspace customers with add-ons like Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, and Education Premium, as well as Google One AI Premium subscribers.

Google says that the rollout began on December 11, 2024, and will reach all users within 15 days.

However, the feature is currently limited to the web version of Google Drive, and Google hasn’t made any announcement about a potential rollout to the mobile app.

