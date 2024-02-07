Get the Echo Show 8 for 40% off

Are you in the market for a versatile and user-friendly smart display? Then, take advantage of the Echo Show 8 sale.

The device is being offered at a whopping 40% discount, bringing its price down from $149.99 to $89.99.

The Echo Show 8 is a smart display that utilizes Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, to give users a hands-free, voice-controlled experience. It features an 8-inch HD screen, high-quality speakers, and a camera for video calls.

It’s a powerhouse of a smart home controller at full price and an incredible value with the current $60 discount. But at this low, low price, it won’t last for long so hurry on over to Amazon.

All-New Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) $149.99 $89.99 The new Echo Show 8 has better audio playback, a centered camera for better video calls, and adaptive content that senses if someone is nearby and changes the display contents to suit. What We Like: Great speaker that adjusts audio output based on room acoustics

Smart Home compatibility

Smart Home compatibility

Fast processor and responsive screen

The Echo Show 8’s impressive range of features sets it apart from other smart displays. One of the things we love most is its ability to show recipes, making it a super helper in the kitchen.

Imagine cooking a new recipe without worrying about getting flour all over your phone. Ask Alexa to pull up the recipe and follow along on the screen.

Another really cool thing you can do is to initiate video calls. With the Echo Show 8’s camera, users can make video calls to other Echo devices and smartphones with the Alexa app.

This feature is perfect for staying in touch with family and friends, especially when travel is limited.

Finally, the most remarkable thing the Echo Show 8 can do is connect to smart home devices, such as smart thermostats, security cameras, and lights.

Users can control their entire home from one device, making their lives more convenient and streamlined.

Overall, the Echo Show 8 is an incredibly versatile and feature-packed smart display, and it’s a fantastic purchase when it’s 40% off. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to bring the power of Alexa into your day-to-day life.

