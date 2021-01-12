KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter for your chance to win an Echo Studio

Alrighty, folks, it’s time for another KnowTechie giveaway. For the next few weeks, we’ll be running a giveaway where we’ll select one winner to receive Amazon’s new Echo Studio valued at $199. Yup, that’s right, you can win the new Echo Studio simply by just throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

So what exactly is the Echo Studio? It’s basically a souped-up Echo smart speaker. But all the emphasis is on the sound. The Echo Studio creates a realistic, 3-dimensional audioscape, and wraps you in studio-quality audio from every direction. Five strategically placed speakers create room-filling sound, which means different parts of the song are sent to your ears from different directions. It’s music as the artist intended, so immersive and so expansive.

Whatever the source, Echo Studio makes your music sound incredible. Built-in Dolby Atmos technology enables a multidimensional audio experience, adding space, clarity, and depth. Echo Studio is the only Echo smart speaker that plays new music formats mastered in 3D and Ultra HD. Echo Studio automatically analyzes the acoustics of your room, fine-tuning playback for optimal sound, no matter where it’s placed.

Check out this comprehensive Echo Studio review for a complete rundown

Here are some key features you need to know about the Echo Studio:

Immersive sound – 5 speakers produce powerful bass, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs. Dolby Atmos technology adds space, clarity, and depth.

Alexa is ready to help – Ask her for music, news, and answers to your questions.

You can voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and Tidal. With Amazon Music HD you can listen to over 50 million songs in the highest quality audio formats available: HD, Ultra HD, and 3D formats like Dolby Atmos.

Adapts to any space – Automatically senses the acoustics of your space, ensuring optimal sound.

Built-in smart home hub – Ask Alexa to control Zigbee-compatible devices.

Keep your family in sync – Use your Alexa devices like an intercom and talk to any room in the house with Drop In and Announcements.

How to enter

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and other stuff like following us on Instagram or Twitter and liking us on Facebook.

Just be sure to do this all from the Gleam widget below for your entry to count. Again, all the ways to enter will be shown in the widget below. If it isn’t loading for you, try this direct link to the contest.

The giveaway will run from January 12 to January 31. A name will be selected and announced on Monday, Feburary 1, and the winner will receive a brand new Echo Studio valued at $199. Good luck!