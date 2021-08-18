KnowTechie Giveaway: Win this mountain of Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch accessories

Alrighty, folks, it’s time for another KnowTechie giveaway. Buckle in, because this is a big one. For the next few weeks, we’ll be running a giveaway where we’ll select three separate winners (yes, three!) to receive a gaming accessory bundle courtesy of PowerA and LucidSound.

Yup, that’s right, you can win a mountain of gaming accessories for either PlayStation, Xbox, or the Nintendo Switch just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

So, what’s up for grabs? Well, there’s a whole lot. PowerA is hooking up three lucky KnowTechie readers with bundles of gaming accessories including a Nintendo bundle, an Xbox bundle, and some goodies for PlayStation as well. These bundles will include controllers, headsets, charging gear, and more. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Nintendo Bundle (valued at $250)

Image: KnowTechie

Xbox Bundle (valued at $300)

Image: KnowTechie

PlayStation/LucidSound Bundle (valued at $120)

Image: KnowTechie

As you can see, PowerA and LucidSound aren’t messing around with this giveaway, so we’d like to thank them for the opportunity to hook our readers up like this.

How to enter

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and other stuff like following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Just keep in mind, for your entry to count, you’ll have to enter through the widget below. Again, all the ways to enter will be shown in the widget below. If it isn’t loading for you, try this direct link to the contest.

The giveaway will run from August 18 to September 13. Three winners will be selected and announced on September 14. Three winners will receive either a Playstation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch gaming accessory bundle, valued at a minimum of $200 for each bundle. Good luck!

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.