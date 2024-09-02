iPhone 16 Pro’s gold titanium finish looks peachy in new leak

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple’s annual iPhone event is finally official: September 9. The Cupertino firm is expected to announce the new iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models at this event.

We have seen plenty of iPhone 16 leaks revealing the speculated hardware, Apple Intelligence, and the new Capture Button, but the new colors are still a mystery.

Interestingly, according to a new report by 9to5Mac, we may see a gold-colored iPhone 16 Pro with titanium at this year’s event. While the publication hasn’t leaked an actual image of this so-called iPhone 16 Pro with a gold-titanium finish, it did provide a good mockup and it looks awesome.

We also have a video of the gold titanium iPhone 16 Pro dummy

Image: 9to5Mac

Although 9to5Mac kept the source unnamed, they revealed that it is the same source that had revealed the iPhone 15 Pro’s gray titanium color prior to its launch.

The publication also points out a new cut-out on the case near the sleep/wake button. This cutout is supposedly for the new Capture Button, which will exclusively control the Camera app.

iPhone 16 Pro Gold, each dummy has a different shade pic.twitter.com/gpKobBqlHR — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 30, 2024

Meanwhile, the renowned Apple leaker Majin Bu went a step further and posted a video of the gold titanium iPhone 16 Pro dummy on his X/Twitter account. It looks pretty much the same as the mockup.

Well, there’s nothing more to say about it. The video shows the gold titanium iPhone 16 Pro from all angles, and we have confirmed the placement of the Capture Button.

Hopefully, we will see this color at the September 9 event. It looks excellent and could become this year’s best iPhone color.

