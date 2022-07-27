Google and Amazon let police see your video without a warrant

We found out earlier this year that Amazon’s Ring was still giving your smart home’s video footage to police, even without a warrant. They’re not alone, as CNET reports that Google has similar carve-out clauses for the Nest brand.

That clause is worded slightly differently in each company’s terms and conditions, but the result is the same. Your video footage (and presumably live video from your devices) can be given to the police without a warrant.

When it comes to each of the companies, both seem to lean away from saying they willingly give footage over. Instead, they focus on immediate danger and other threats.

Google has this to say about the type of situations that it would hand over footage without a warrant:

“If we reasonably believe that we can prevent someone from dying or from suffering serious physical harm, we may provide information to a government agency — for example, in the case of bomb threats, school shootings, kidnappings, suicide prevention, and missing persons cases. We still consider these requests in light of applicable laws and our policies“

Amazon’s Ring has a similar clause, containing:

“[…]cases involving imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to any person[…]”

Ring has already supplied footage to the police over ten times this year without a warrant, according to Amazon VP of public policy, Brian Huseman.

It’s not all bad news for your smart home. CNET spoke to many leading brands, and Arlo, Apple, Wyze, and Anker, owner of Eufy, all say they won’t show anyone your video without a warrant.

Moreover, Apple and Eufy say they couldn’t share it if they wanted to, as their video feeds are end-to-end encrypted.

Ring also has end-to-end encryption, but you must enable it manually, and when you do, you lose access to some features. That trade-off seems fair to us, and we recommend that any Ring owner turns it on.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: