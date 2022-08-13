How to enable End-to-End encryption on Ring cameras

Camera-equipped video doorbells, like those from Ring, are a great invention. You can see who’s at the door, if a package has been delivered, and can record footage for use elsewhere.

Do you know what else they can do? Let the police see the footage from your camera without getting a warrant. That’s on top of other issues, like employees watching customer video feeds.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) called on Ring to add End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) to its devices. That would end all these security and privacy issues. Footage would only be viewable on your own registered devices.

Now, Ring has added E2EE to help secure your footage. Here’s what to know about the new feature and how to enable it.

Which Ring devices support End-to-End encryption?

You need a supported device to turn on End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) on Ring devices. At the time of writing, that list includes:

You might have noticed a theme here. Yes, these are all wired devices. Any of Ring’s battery-powered video doorbells or cameras do not support E2EE.

How to turn on End-to-End encryption for Ring cameras

If you want to help secure your footage, we’ve got you covered. First, open the Ring app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Then, follow along below. Tap the hamburger menu icon (the three horizontal lines) Then tap on Control Center Scroll down to Video Encryption and tap on it Select Advanced Video Encryption Tap on End-to-End Encryption Select Enable End-to-End Encryption and then Get Started The app will show you some features that will get disabled, tap on Confirm and Continue You’ll have to tap on Agree and Continue one more time because Ring really wants you to know what you’re giving up in exchange for your privacy. Tap on Generate New Passphrase or use your own Now tap on Resume Setup > Add this Device Enter your ten-word Encryption Passphrase You’ll get a Resume Setup prompt. From there, tap on Eligible Devices This should show you a list of your compatible Ring devices that are already paired to your mobile device. You’ll also see Ineligible Devices, which are Ring cameras that don’t support E2EE Tap on the device(s) you want encrypted Select Agree and Continue

Now you know how to turn on End-to-End encryption on your Ring cameras. That means that nobody but you can see the footage recorded by your camera. The police can’t, hackers can’t, and neither can Amazon.

Here’s why you might not want to

Image: Amazon

The very thing that makes your E2EE videos safe also restricts the services that Ring can supply to you.

These include using the desktop app to view videos, using Live View from multiple mobile devices simultaneously, and many other things.

You’ll also have to remember a ten-word-long phrase. That phrase is necessary to enroll any new mobile devices, like adding another household member or if you have to reinstall your device.

Enjoy knowing your safety devices are safe

Now you know how to turn on E2EE for your compatible Ring cameras. The only question left is: is privacy worth losing features? We think so, but that might not be the case for everybody.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.