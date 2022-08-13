Connect with us

How to enable End-to-End encryption on Ring cameras

Your video isn’t encrypted by default. We’ll show you how to fix that.

ring indoor camera
Image: KnowTechie

Camera-equipped video doorbells, like those from Ring, are a great invention. You can see who’s at the door, if a package has been delivered, and can record footage for use elsewhere.

Do you know what else they can do? Let the police see the footage from your camera without getting a warrant. That’s on top of other issues, like employees watching customer video feeds.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) called on Ring to add End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) to its devices. That would end all these security and privacy issues. Footage would only be viewable on your own registered devices.

Now, Ring has added E2EE to help secure your footage. Here’s what to know about the new feature and how to enable it.

Which Ring devices support End-to-End encryption?

You need a supported device to turn on End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) on Ring devices. At the time of writing, that list includes:

You might have noticed a theme here. Yes, these are all wired devices. Any of Ring’s battery-powered video doorbells or cameras do not support E2EE.

How to turn on End-to-End encryption for Ring cameras

If you want to help secure your footage, we’ve got you covered. First, open the Ring app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Then, follow along below.

  1. Tap the hamburger menu icon (the three horizontal lines)Ring setup step 1

  2. Then tap on Control Centerring-setup-step-2

  3. Scroll down to Video Encryption and tap on itring setup step 3

  4. Select Advanced Video Encryptionring setup step 4

  5. Tap on End-to-End Encryptionring setup step 5

  6. Select Enable End-to-End Encryption and then Get Started

  7. The app will show you some features that will get disabled, tap on Confirm and Continuering setup 7

  8. You’ll have to tap on Agree and Continue one more time because Ring really wants you to know what you’re giving up in exchange for your privacy.ring setup-8

  9. Tap on Generate New Passphrase or use your own

  10. Now tap on Resume Setup > Add this Device

  11. Enter your ten-word Encryption Passphrase

  12. You’ll get a Resume Setup prompt. From there, tap on Eligible Devicesring setup step9

  13. This should show you a list of your compatible Ring devices that are already paired to your mobile device. You’ll also see Ineligible Devices, which are Ring cameras that don’t support E2EE

  14. Tap on the device(s) you want encryptedring setup 10

  15. Select Agree and Continue

Now you know how to turn on End-to-End encryption on your Ring cameras. That means that nobody but you can see the footage recorded by your camera. The police can’t, hackers can’t, and neither can Amazon.

Here’s why you might not want to

ring camera on wall
Image: Amazon

The very thing that makes your E2EE videos safe also restricts the services that Ring can supply to you.

These include using the desktop app to view videos, using Live View from multiple mobile devices simultaneously, and many other things.

You’ll also have to remember a ten-word-long phrase. That phrase is necessary to enroll any new mobile devices, like adding another household member or if you have to reinstall your device.

Enjoy knowing your safety devices are safe

Now you know how to turn on E2EE for your compatible Ring cameras. The only question left is: is privacy worth losing features? We think so, but that might not be the case for everybody.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

