Update Google Chrome now — 5 ‘high risk’ flaws discovered

Google Chrome users – it’s time to check for an update. There are a total of eleven fixes in the latest update, and five of those are high-severity.

Some of those flaws could allow an attacker to take control of your system. They’re even worrisome enough that the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a notice encouraging IT administrators, to push the update.

Four of the high-severity issues are of the use-after-free type. Without getting too technical, that gives an attacker empty memory addresses they could use for their malicious code.

Google Chrome does a great job of keeping itself updated, but sometimes it needs a little push. Here’s how to update the desktop version: Click on the three-dot icon Navigate to Help then click on About Google Chrome Chrome will check for updates and start installing if it finds one Your browser will then prompt you to Relaunch, so it can finish updating

If you’re using any other version of Google Chrome, we’ve got an in-depth guide to keep you up-to-date.

Again, Google doesn’t normally give details about vulnerabilities until enough users have received the update. We know enough that we think anyone should update asap.

After all, anything that could let someone take over your computer or install malware is bad news.

